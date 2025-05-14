Left Menu

Uncertainty Looms Over Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks

Russia-Ukraine peace talks planned in Istanbul face uncertainty. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will not attend, and there is no confirmation of Presidents Trump or Putin's participation. The Kremlin has not disclosed Russia's representative. The source of the information remains unidentified and unconfirmed by Reuters.

Russia-Ukraine peace talks slated for Istanbul are shrouded in uncertainty following reports that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will not be present. The Kommersant daily reported on the absence, yet did not reveal its information source.

Additionally, the participation of U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in these potentially landmark discussions remains in question. On Wednesday, the Kremlin withheld confirmation regarding who would officially represent Russia.

The lack of clarity and unconfirmed reports from Reuters add to the veiled atmosphere surrounding these important diplomatic engagements.

