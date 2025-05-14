Meloni Urges Israel to Adhere to International Law Amid Gaza Crisis
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni emphasized the necessity for Israel to adhere to international law amid its military operations in Gaza. With over 52,000 Palestinian casualties reported, Meloni called the humanitarian situation 'dramatic and unjustifiable,' urging an end to hostilities. France's Macron also criticized Netanyahu's policy in Gaza.
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has called on Israel to respect international law during its military operations in Gaza, as the situation in the Palestinian territory becomes 'dramatic and unjustifiable.'
Speaking in the Italian lower house of parliament, Meloni highlighted difficult conversations with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding the escalating conflict.
Meloni's comments come amid rising international criticism, including from French President Emmanuel Macron, against Israel's military actions which have resulted in over 52,000 Palestinian deaths, according to local health authorities.
