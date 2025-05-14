Uma Bharti Demands Action Against Minister Vijay Shah
Veteran BJP leader Uma Bharti calls for the dismissal of Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah following his offensive remarks. The Madhya Pradesh High Court mandates an FIR against Shah, urging immediate compliance, while noting possible contempt proceedings against the DGP if not executed by the evening deadline.
In a vehement response, Uma Bharti, the former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and prominent Bharatiya Janata Party figure, has called for the swift removal of state Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah from office. Bharti criticized Shah's derogatory comments about Colonel Sofiya Qureshi as deeply shameful, insisting that both his dismissal and a legal charge are essential.
This reaction aligns with the Madhya Pradesh High Court's proactive stance taken earlier today. Suo-motu action against Minister Shah has led to the court instructing the state's Director General of Police to file an FIR without delay. Should this directive not be fulfilled by the end of the day, the court warned it might pursue contempt charges against the DGP.
The court highlighted that Shah's remarks could incite discord and animosity between religions, particularly affecting Muslim community relations. The procedural urgency underscores the seriousness of the court's directive, with the next hearing prioritized for review. The Attorney General's Office has been tasked to ensure compliance with the dissemination of the order to the police.
