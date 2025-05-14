Left Menu

From Jihadist to Leader: Ahmad al-Sharaa's Unlikely Ascendancy

Ahmad al-Sharaa's journey from al-Qaida fighter to Syria's new leader symbolizes a remarkable transformation. His past as a jihadi contrasts with his evolving political role, including a significant handshake with former US President Donald Trump. Despite lifting US sanctions, challenges like sectarian violence and economic devastation remain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 14-05-2025 23:39 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 23:39 IST
Former al-Qaida fighter Ahmad al-Sharaa, once notorious under the jihadi alias Abu Mohammed al-Golani, has emerged as a pivotal figure in Syria. His handshake with ex-US President Donald Trump marked his rise from extremism to national leadership, aiming to reposition a war-ravaged Syria.

Having distanced himself from al-Qaida and the Islamic State, al-Sharaa rebranded his group as Hayat Tahrir al-Sham and vowed to rebuild Syria, ridding it of Iranian influence and promising an inclusive government. His leadership was acknowledged by the lifting of US sanctions, yet Syria faces immense rebuilding challenges.

The struggle for stability is exacerbated by ongoing sectarian tensions and Israeli incursions. As al-Sharaa navigates these complexities, questions about the authenticity of his reforms linger, raising concerns of authoritarianism as he consolidates power in Syria's fragile landscape.

