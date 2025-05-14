TDP's Tiranga Rallies: Honoring Heroes, Strengthening National Unity

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has declared a series of Tiranga rallies across Andhra Pradesh from May 16 to 18, commemorating the lives lost in the Pahalgam terror attack. This announcement followed a politburo meeting led by TDP's leader and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu.

The TDP plans to stage rallies across all 175 Assembly constituencies in the state. Agriculture Minister and TDP politburo member Atchannaidu expressed admiration for the armed forces and their success in Operation Sindoor. The initiative spotlights national security and encourages unity beyond political lines.

Additionally, the party is seeking to galvanize the youth by fostering patriotism, thus reinforcing its pro-national unity agenda. TDP has called on its members to engage in local events, ensuring these rallies are conducted with coordination and peace.

