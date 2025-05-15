Qatar Critiques Israel's Actions in Gaza
Qatar's Prime Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, criticizes Israel's recent actions in Gaza as indicative of their lack of interest in a ceasefire. He also argues against a U.S.-backed humanitarian aid plan, advocating instead for the United Nations to handle aid distribution in the region.
- Country:
- Qatar
Qatar's Prime Minister has criticized Israel's latest military actions in Gaza, suggesting they demonstrate a lack of interest in pursuing a ceasefire. Speaking to CNN, he underscored his position by opposing a U.S.-backed plan to distribute humanitarian aid to Gaza.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani emphasized that the United Nations should have the responsibility for delivering aid to the conflict-hit area. He expressed concern that external plans might not address the needs of people on the ground adequately.
This stance reflects Qatar's broader geopolitical strategy and its ongoing role in Middle Eastern diplomatic efforts, particularly regarding Palestinian autonomy and humanitarian issues.
