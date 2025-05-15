The Silencer Tax Cut: A Quiet Political Movement Gains Momentum

The debate over a proposed elimination of the $200 tax on firearm silencers is heating up, as Republican tax writers push a tax bill that includes this provision. Seen as a triumph for gun-rights advocates, the move stands to dismantle a law that has been in place since the 1934 National Firearms Act.

Proponents like Representative Eric Burlison argue that this change prioritizes hearing protection and the Second Amendment rights of Americans, while critics, including some Democrats, caution that it could hinder the ability of mass shooting victims to identify where shots are fired from.

The bill's provision on silencers, however, faces criticism from those who see it as a boon for the gun industry rather than a public safety measure. Despite attempted amendments by Democrats, Republicans have maintained the provision, drawing both praise and censure across political and public spheres.

(With inputs from agencies.)