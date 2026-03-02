Second Amendment Showdown: Supreme Court Weighs Gun Rights for Drug Users

The U.S. Supreme Court is poised to deliberate on an appeal from President Trump's administration that seeks to uphold a law barring illegal drug users from gun ownership. At the center of this legal battle is Ali Hemani, charged under the Gun Control Act after authorities found firearms and drugs in his residence.

The Justice Department's move to appeal aims to challenge the Fifth Circuit's dismissal based on Second Amendment rights, while also drawing parallels to historical laws disarming habitual drunkards. Hemani, supported by the ACLU, contends the law's vague definition of 'unlawful user' poses constitutional concerns.

This case unfolds amid a national debate on gun regulations and Second Amendment interpretations, placing the conservative-majority court in a pivotal role. With profound implications, the outcome could shape future cases related to firearms and illegal substance use.

