Rahul Gandhi Challenges Modi on Caste Census Amid Bihar Controversy

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused PM Modi of agreeing to a caste census out of fear of backlash from the country's deprived population. Speaking in Bihar, Gandhi criticized the current government for favoring the elite and urged youth to focus on pressing demands for social justice and representation.

Updated: 15-05-2025 14:15 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 14:15 IST
Rahul Gandhi Challenges Modi on Caste Census Amid Bihar Controversy
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a defiant stand on Thursday, claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi conceded to conducting a caste census due to pressure from the country's marginalized communities—a point raised by the opposition.

In a determined address in Darbhanga, Bihar, Gandhi spoke at Mithila University's Ambedkar Hostel, despite administrative roadblocks, asserting his message of empowerment. He criticized the Modi government for catering to elite interests, such as those of Ambani and Adani, while neglecting Dalits, OBCs, and tribals.

Gandhi called on the youth to stay focused on crucial demands, including a comprehensive caste census, reservations in private institutions, and the fair allocation of funds for Scheduled Castes and Tribes. Assuring change under Congress leadership, he concluded with a direct connection to his audience, promising representation for the underprivileged.

