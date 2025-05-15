Left Menu

India Challenges Pakistan's Nuclear Security, Calls for IAEA Oversight

India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh demands international supervision of Pakistan's nuclear arsenal, citing security concerns. Amid heightened tensions following cross-border terrorism and nuclear threats, Singh emphasizes India's firm stance against Pakistan. India's recent military response to terrorism underscores its commitment to national security and preventing nuclear misuse.

India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has called for Pakistan's nuclear weapons to be placed under international oversight, highlighting concerns over their safety. Singh's statement comes amid escalating tensions following repeated threats from Pakistan, which India views as nuclear blackmail.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasized a no-tolerance policy towards 'nuclear blackmail' and cross-border terrorism, marking a shift in India's defense approach. Singh underscored this by questioning the safety of nuclear weapons in a nation he described as rogue and irresponsible.

After a robust Indian military response to recent terrorist provocations, including precise strikes on terror infrastructures, talks between military leaders aimed at de-escalating hostilities. India's defense strategy reflects an ongoing commitment to national security and international cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

