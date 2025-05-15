Karnataka's Call for Timely Central Grants: Will Another Protest Be Necessary?

Karnataka's Home Minister G Parameshwara has voiced strong criticism against the union government, alleging undue delays in the disbursement of funds meant for centrally-sponsored schemes and grants to the state. Parameshwara warns that if the funds are not released timely, the state government might be compelled to stage yet another protest in New Delhi, similar to the one led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in February of the previous year.

In a move to expedite the situation, Parameshwara highlighted that Rs 5,500 crore needs to be released immediately by the Centre to facilitate ongoing development works in the state. Addressing reporters, he mentioned the Chief Minister's recent discussions with Members of Parliament from Karnataka, urging them to pressure the Centre into releasing the overdue funds through collaborative efforts.

The Chief Minister, during a District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee meeting, accused the union government of neglect and failing to release its share of funding for various developmental projects, delaying progress in the state. Despite some MPs missing the meeting, Parameshwara assured that the state government maintains a respectful relationship with them, dismissing notions of disharmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)