Operation Sindoor: A Historic Triumph Against Terrorism

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha lauded India's armed forces for executing Operation Sindoor, a mission that avenged the Pahalgam terror attack by targeting terror infrastructures in Pakistan.

According to Sinha, the operation dismantled terror bases and eliminated top terrorists responsible for orchestrating attacks from across the border.

He also echoed Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's call for the International Atomic Energy Agency to assume control over Pakistan's nuclear arsenal to combat threats of nuclear blackmail.

(With inputs from agencies.)