Operation Sindoor: A Historic Triumph Against Terrorism
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha praised the armed forces for their successful Operation Sindoor, avenging the Pahalgam terror attack by targeting terror infrastructures in Pakistan. Sinha echoed Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's demand for international oversight of Pakistan's nuclear arsenal, underscoring the threat posed by terrorism originating from Pakistan.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 15-05-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 15:35 IST
- Country:
- India
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha lauded India's armed forces for executing Operation Sindoor, a mission that avenged the Pahalgam terror attack by targeting terror infrastructures in Pakistan.
According to Sinha, the operation dismantled terror bases and eliminated top terrorists responsible for orchestrating attacks from across the border.
He also echoed Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's call for the International Atomic Energy Agency to assume control over Pakistan's nuclear arsenal to combat threats of nuclear blackmail.
