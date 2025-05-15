Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Gaza Clashes Amid Ceasefire Efforts

Intense military strikes by Israel have killed at least 60 people in the Gaza Strip. The violence coincided with U.S. President Donald Trump's visit to the Middle East and ongoing ceasefire talks mediated by Arab officials. The death toll continues to rise amid aggressive Israeli military offensives.

Israel's recent military operations in the Gaza Strip resulted in the deaths of at least 60 individuals, predominantly women and children, according to Palestinian medics. This surge in violence aligns with U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East visit and coincides with intensified mediation efforts for a ceasefire.

Among the victims was journalist Hassan Samour, who worked for the Hamas-operated Aqsa radio station. The Israeli military has yet to comment on these tragic events, although they have ramped up their offensive against Hamas in response to previous attacks on Israeli soil in 2023.

The latest bombardments unfolded on Nakba Day, a poignant moment for Palestinians commemorating their historical displacement. With Gaza already in a dire humanitarian situation, the death toll in the region underscores the urgent need for a ceasefire as negotiators from the U.S., Qatar, and Egypt strive for diplomatic interventions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

