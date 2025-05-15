Left Menu

Hungarian Bill Threatens Free Speech Amidst Foreign Funding Crackdown

An open letter from dozens of organizations protests new Hungarian legislation intended to silence government criticism. Prime Minister Orban's party introduces the bill to list foreign-funded groups as threats, provoking opposition comparison to Russia's 'foreign agents law.' The bill jeopardizes independent media and civil society while drawing criticism from multiple stakeholders.

An open letter released on Thursday by numerous news outlets, think tanks, and rights groups strongly opposes a newly planned Hungarian legislation. Critics argue the bill, submitted by Prime Minister Viktor Orban's Fidesz party, aims to stifle dissent by targeting foreign-funded organizations.

The controversial legislation proposes monitoring and potentially shutting down groups deemed a threat to Hungary's national and cultural identity. Prime Minister Orban has linked foreign-supported independent media and NGOs to efforts undermining state stability, echoing moves made by Russia's 'foreign agents law.'

Criticism against the bill is mounting, with detractors labeling it an authoritarian maneuver to dismantle democracy ahead of the 2026 elections. The legislation could restrict civil society, the media, and even businesses unless they comply with stringent government regulations.

