Diplomatic Dilemma: India's Response to Trump's Ceasefire Claims

Congress leader Sachin Pilot criticizes President Trump's claims of brokering an India-Pakistan ceasefire. He urges the Indian government to counter these assertions and express a firm stance against terrorism. Pilot suggests the US attempts to internationalize the Kashmir issue could harm India's global standing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2025 17:31 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 17:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold statement, Congress leader Sachin Pilot criticized US President Donald Trump's assertion of mediating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, characterizing the claim as 'absolutely shocking'.

Pilot emphasized the necessity for India's government to openly challenge such claims and to firmly oppose the US's attempts to internationalize the Kashmir issue.

The Indian parliament, Pilot argues, should convene to unequivocally denounce terrorism and affirm Kashmir as part of India, while rejecting unwarranted third-party intervention in regional matters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

