Diplomatic Dilemma: India's Response to Trump's Ceasefire Claims

In a bold statement, Congress leader Sachin Pilot criticized US President Donald Trump's assertion of mediating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, characterizing the claim as 'absolutely shocking'.

Pilot emphasized the necessity for India's government to openly challenge such claims and to firmly oppose the US's attempts to internationalize the Kashmir issue.

The Indian parliament, Pilot argues, should convene to unequivocally denounce terrorism and affirm Kashmir as part of India, while rejecting unwarranted third-party intervention in regional matters.

(With inputs from agencies.)