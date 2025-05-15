Left Menu

Tension at the Bosphorus: Uncertain Paths to Peace in Ukraine

Russian and Ukrainian delegates were set to meet in Istanbul for peace talks, but President Putin and President Trump pulled attention away with their absence. Zelenskiy criticized Russia's less authoritative delegation. The U.S. urged progress or threatened to cease mediation. The situation remains tense with no clear resolution in sight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 18:08 IST
As peace talks between Russia and Ukraine were scheduled in Istanbul, the absence of Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump cast a shadow over potential diplomatic progress. Both sides aimed for a breakthrough in the deadlock, yet significant challenges persist.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy arrived in Ankara, citing Russia's delegation as 'decorative' and questioning their authority to negotiate. Meanwhile, Trump insisted nothing would advance without his and Putin's presence, further complicating prospects for a resolution.

Despite the high tensions and logistical hurdles, the negotiations symbolize a critical juncture for the ongoing conflict, which has become the deadliest in Europe since World War Two. International pressures and internal disagreements keep the peace process in a delicate balance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

