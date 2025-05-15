Left Menu

Kangana Ranaut Deletes Controversial Trump Post After BJP Directive

Actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut removed her social media post about US President Donald Trump after BJP President JP Nadda advised her to do so. Ranaut expressed regret over sharing her opinion on the matter involving Trump and Apple CEO Tim Cook's manufacturing plans in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 18:43 IST
In an unexpected turn of events, actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has taken down her social media post concerning US President Donald Trump. The post deletion follows a conversation with BJP national president JP Nadda, who advised her to remove her personal views from social media platforms.

The controversy erupted after Ranaut's post about Trump urging Apple CEO Tim Cook not to manufacture in India. This statement came during Trump's four-day visit to the Gulf region, where he reiterated his stance in Qatar.

Ranaut apologized for sharing what she described as a 'very personal opinion' and promptly removed the content from her Instagram account, adhering to the BJP leader's guidance. Ranaut, representing the BJP from Mandi, emphasized her regret over the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

