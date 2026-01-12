Apple's Bold AI Move: Partnering with Google's Gemini Models

In a strategic leap forward, Apple has announced a multi-year agreement to integrate Google's Gemini models into its Siri voice assistant, highlighting a deepened partnership with its fellow tech giant in the burgeoning artificial intelligence sphere.

This collaboration, revealed on Monday, signifies a major endorsement of Google's AI technology, positioning it more prominently against competitor OpenAI. With this move, Alphabet bolsters its stance in the AI market, as its technology extends beyond Samsung's Galaxy AI to Apple's vast ecosystem of over two billion devices.

Despite Apple's previous integration of ChatGPT in late 2024, the company sees Google's models as the ideal foundation for its AI advancements. The pact could potentially shift OpenAI's position to a complementary role, focusing on specialized, opt-in queries rather than being the primary intelligence provider.

