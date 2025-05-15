Historic Inauguration: America's First Pope Sparks Dialogue with U.S. Leaders
Vice President JD Vance is set to lead a U.S. delegation to the inaugural mass of Pope Leo XIV, the first American pope. Pope Leo XIV, a critic of former President Trump and Vance, succeeds Pope Francis. Though differences exist, there's anticipation for continued dialogue on policy issues.
Vice President JD Vance will head a delegation from the United States to attend the historic inaugural mass of Pope Leo XIV, marking the ascension of the first American pope. The event is scheduled for Sunday and signals a new chapter in the leadership of the global Catholic Church.
Joining Vance is Secretary of State Marco Rubio, as announced by Vance's office on Thursday. Notably, Vance is the first Catholic convert to assume the vice presidency. The new pope, Cardinal Robert Prevost, was appointed just a week ago following the death of Pope Francis, who passed away on April 21 due to a stroke and cardiac arrest.
Pope Leo XIV, known for his critical stance against former President Donald Trump and Vice President Vance, has previously expressed discontent with Republican leadership's policies through social media. However, the White House remains silent on these criticisms. Despite past conflicts over policy issues, especially Trump's immigration plans—which Pope Francis denounced as disgraceful—Vance met Pope Francis at the Vatican shortly before his passing, suggesting room for future dialogue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Cinema Meets Faith: Scorsese's Documentary with Pope Francis
A Tribute to Pope Francis: India Mourns and Prepares for New Papal Election
Legacy of Compassion: Pope Francis' Imprint on the Vatican and the Poor
A New Era Dawns: The Conclave for Pope Francis' Successor
Israel's President Honors Pope Francis at Vatican Embassy