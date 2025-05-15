Historic Inauguration: America's First Pope Sparks Dialogue with U.S. Leaders

Vice President JD Vance will head a delegation from the United States to attend the historic inaugural mass of Pope Leo XIV, marking the ascension of the first American pope. The event is scheduled for Sunday and signals a new chapter in the leadership of the global Catholic Church.

Joining Vance is Secretary of State Marco Rubio, as announced by Vance's office on Thursday. Notably, Vance is the first Catholic convert to assume the vice presidency. The new pope, Cardinal Robert Prevost, was appointed just a week ago following the death of Pope Francis, who passed away on April 21 due to a stroke and cardiac arrest.

Pope Leo XIV, known for his critical stance against former President Donald Trump and Vice President Vance, has previously expressed discontent with Republican leadership's policies through social media. However, the White House remains silent on these criticisms. Despite past conflicts over policy issues, especially Trump's immigration plans—which Pope Francis denounced as disgraceful—Vance met Pope Francis at the Vatican shortly before his passing, suggesting room for future dialogue.

(With inputs from agencies.)