Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Lauds Operation Sindoor's Success

In a significant gesture of appreciation, the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet has passed a motion congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian Army on the successful execution of Operation Sindoor.

UP Finance Minister Suresh Khanna announced that the Council of Ministers lauded the Indian Armed Forces at a press briefing. The Minister highlighted the operation as a testament to India's resolute stance against terrorism and emphasized the nation's collective pride in the bravery of its soldiers.

Operation Sindoor, executed on May 7, marked a swift retaliatory strike against nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and PoK, following a tragic attack in Pahalgam. The operation underscored the unity and strength of India, backed by the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, whom the cabinet thanked for his decisive leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)