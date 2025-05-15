Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Lauds Operation Sindoor's Success

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian Army for the success of Operation Sindoor. Launched on May 7, it targeted terror infrastructures in Pakistan following an attack in Pahalgam. The operation highlighted India's commitment to national security and unity against terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 15-05-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 19:26 IST
Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Lauds Operation Sindoor's Success
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant gesture of appreciation, the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet has passed a motion congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian Army on the successful execution of Operation Sindoor.

UP Finance Minister Suresh Khanna announced that the Council of Ministers lauded the Indian Armed Forces at a press briefing. The Minister highlighted the operation as a testament to India's resolute stance against terrorism and emphasized the nation's collective pride in the bravery of its soldiers.

Operation Sindoor, executed on May 7, marked a swift retaliatory strike against nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and PoK, following a tragic attack in Pahalgam. The operation underscored the unity and strength of India, backed by the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, whom the cabinet thanked for his decisive leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025