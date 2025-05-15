Political Shift: John Barla's Defection to TMC Shakes Bengal's Tea Belt
Former Union minister John Barla's defection from BJP to the Trinamool Congress marks a strategic shift, potentially impacting political dynamics in West Bengal's tea garden regions ahead of upcoming assembly elections. Barla claims BJP leadership hindered his efforts to assist tribal people and tea workers, prompting his switch to TMC.
Former Union minister and ex-MP John Barla has switched allegiances from BJP to the Trinamool Congress, a move that may significantly alter the political landscape in West Bengal's tea garden regions.
Barla accused the BJP leaders of obstructing his initiatives aimed at improving conditions for tribal communities and tea garden workers, leading him to join TMC with hopes of more effectively implementing developmental projects.
Trinamool leaders praised Barla's grassroots connection and experience, while BJP representatives downplayed the impact of his departure. The decision comes amid broader strategies by TMC to regain influence in north Bengal following reversals in previous elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
