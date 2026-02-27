Left Menu

Delhi Court Clears Kejriwal: Calls for Fresh Elections Emerge

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav applauds a Delhi court's decision to discharge AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal and others in a liquor policy case and calls for fresh elections in Delhi. The court's ruling is criticized as revealing political vendettas, with allegations of misuse of investigative agencies by the BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 27-02-2026 22:01 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 22:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant judicial development, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has lauded a Delhi court's dismissal of charges against AAP's Arvind Kejriwal in a contentious liquor policy case. Yadav, speaking in Patna, emphasized the need for fresh elections in the capital.

The court exonerated Kejriwal, AAP's Manish Sisodia, and 21 others by rejecting the CBI's chargesheet. Yadav alleged the investigations were driven by the BJP's political motives, accusing central institutions of bias.

Bihar leaders echoed Yadav's sentiment, claiming the ruling highlights a pattern of political vendetta. Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha urged respect for the verdict, underscoring constitutional integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

