Political Showdown: Caste Census Sparks Heated Exchange

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan launched a stinging attack on Rahul Gandhi on Thursday, accusing the Congress leader of damaging the reputation of the prime minister's office. This comes after Gandhi alleged that Narendra Modi had agreed to a caste census driven by fear.

The government's decision to incorporate caste enumeration in the forthcoming decadal census has been interpreted by many as a political strategy. In Patna, Gandhi stated that PM Modi consented to the caste census due to fears concerning the marginalized population.

Pradhan emphasized that PM Modi enjoys the trust of India's 140 crore citizens, criticizing Gandhi for disrespecting the dignity of the prime ministerial position with what he described as objectionable language.

(With inputs from agencies.)