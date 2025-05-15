Political Showdown: Caste Census Sparks Heated Exchange
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan accused Rahul Gandhi of defaming PM Modi by claiming that Modi agreed to a caste census due to fear. Gandhi's remark came after the government announced caste enumeration in the next decadal census. Pradhan demanded an apology, alleging Congress lacks respect for constitutional posts.
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan launched a stinging attack on Rahul Gandhi on Thursday, accusing the Congress leader of damaging the reputation of the prime minister's office. This comes after Gandhi alleged that Narendra Modi had agreed to a caste census driven by fear.
The government's decision to incorporate caste enumeration in the forthcoming decadal census has been interpreted by many as a political strategy. In Patna, Gandhi stated that PM Modi consented to the caste census due to fears concerning the marginalized population.
Pradhan emphasized that PM Modi enjoys the trust of India's 140 crore citizens, criticizing Gandhi for disrespecting the dignity of the prime ministerial position with what he described as objectionable language.
