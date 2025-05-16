Welcome to the U.S.: A Global Football Fest Amidst Political Tensions

The United States is set to host the 2026 World Cup and the upcoming Club World Cup, FIFA President Gianni Infantino announced, following discussions with the Trump administration. The events aim to invite international football fans amidst concerns over Trump's restrictive immigration stance.

Infantino stressed an inclusive environment for global spectators, despite Trump's campaign against illegal immigration. He reassured that fans eager to celebrate football are welcome, marking a clear government stance on the issue during the FIFA Congress.

The Congress also addressed Palestinian accusations against the Israel Football Association, claiming complicity in discrimination and violations. These discussions continue as FIFA investigates, with progress reported but without a definitive resolution yet.

(With inputs from agencies.)