High-Stakes Talks on Ukrainian Conflict Set to Resume in Istanbul

In a pivotal moment for diplomatic efforts, Russia and Ukraine are prepared to recommence talks aimed at addressing the ongoing conflict. The discussions are slated for Friday morning in Istanbul, as confirmed by Russia's lead negotiator, Vladimir Medinsky.

Medinsky, who is a Russian presidential adviser, relayed this information via a video posted on the Telegram messaging app. He expressed confidence in the process following a substantive meeting with Turkey's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, held the previous evening.

The talks signal a critical juncture as both Russia and Ukraine attempt to navigate a path towards conflict resolution, with Turkey playing a facilitating role in the peace efforts.

