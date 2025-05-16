Left Menu

High-Stakes Talks on Ukrainian Conflict Set to Resume in Istanbul

Russian and Ukrainian representatives are preparing to resume discussions in Istanbul concerning the ongoing conflict. Russia's head delegate, Vladimir Medinsky, expressed optimism after productive pre-talk discussions with Turkish officials, underscoring the readiness of both parties to engage in the negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 02:58 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 02:58 IST
High-Stakes Talks on Ukrainian Conflict Set to Resume in Istanbul
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a pivotal moment for diplomatic efforts, Russia and Ukraine are prepared to recommence talks aimed at addressing the ongoing conflict. The discussions are slated for Friday morning in Istanbul, as confirmed by Russia's lead negotiator, Vladimir Medinsky.

Medinsky, who is a Russian presidential adviser, relayed this information via a video posted on the Telegram messaging app. He expressed confidence in the process following a substantive meeting with Turkey's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, held the previous evening.

The talks signal a critical juncture as both Russia and Ukraine attempt to navigate a path towards conflict resolution, with Turkey playing a facilitating role in the peace efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025