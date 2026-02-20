Left Menu

Outrage Over Journalist's Detention in Turkey

Turkish journalist Alican Uludag was detained by police for allegedly insulting President Erdogan and spreading misinformation, causing a backlash from press freedom advocates. Uludag, who reports for Deutsche Welle, was taken from his home in Ankara and later transferred to Istanbul for questioning. His arrest has prompted widespread condemnation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 20-02-2026 15:51 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 15:51 IST
Outrage Over Journalist's Detention in Turkey
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Turkish police have detained renowned investigative journalist Alican Uludag on charges of insulting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and disseminating misinformation. The arrest has sparked an outcry among journalistic communities and advocates for press freedom. Uludag, who works for Deutsche Welle's Turkish service, was apprehended late Thursday from his residence in Ankara. He was subsequently transferred to Istanbul for further interrogation.

The Istanbul Chief Prosecutor's Office has accused Uludag of "insulting the president" and "disseminating misleading information." Known for his incisive coverage of judiciary and corruption cases, Uludag's detention is being seen as an infringement on media independence and democratic practices.

Barbara Massing, director-general of Deutsche Welle, has called the arrest "a deliberate act of intimidation" and demanded Uludag's immediate release. On Friday, a protest was held outside Istanbul's Çaglayan Courthouse by journalists who rallied for his freedom. Reporters Without Borders has characterized Turkiye as highly repressive for journalists, with concerns that many media organizations face government control and legal intimidations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revitalizing India's Apprenticeship Ecosystem: A Path to a Skilled Future

Revitalizing India's Apprenticeship Ecosystem: A Path to a Skilled Future

 India
2
India Joins Pax Silica: A Major Leap in Global Semiconductor Collaboration

India Joins Pax Silica: A Major Leap in Global Semiconductor Collaboration

 India
3

Net Government Borrowings: Easing the Way for Private Sector Growth

 India
4
Constructive Military Dialogue in Ukraine-Russia Talks

Constructive Military Dialogue in Ukraine-Russia Talks

 Ukraine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026