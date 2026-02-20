Outrage Over Journalist's Detention in Turkey

Turkish police have detained renowned investigative journalist Alican Uludag on charges of insulting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and disseminating misinformation. The arrest has sparked an outcry among journalistic communities and advocates for press freedom. Uludag, who works for Deutsche Welle's Turkish service, was apprehended late Thursday from his residence in Ankara. He was subsequently transferred to Istanbul for further interrogation.

The Istanbul Chief Prosecutor's Office has accused Uludag of "insulting the president" and "disseminating misleading information." Known for his incisive coverage of judiciary and corruption cases, Uludag's detention is being seen as an infringement on media independence and democratic practices.

Barbara Massing, director-general of Deutsche Welle, has called the arrest "a deliberate act of intimidation" and demanded Uludag's immediate release. On Friday, a protest was held outside Istanbul's Çaglayan Courthouse by journalists who rallied for his freedom. Reporters Without Borders has characterized Turkiye as highly repressive for journalists, with concerns that many media organizations face government control and legal intimidations.

(With inputs from agencies.)