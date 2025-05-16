Left Menu

Farooq Abdullah's Vision for a Progressive Jammu & Kashmir

Farooq Abdullah, National Conference chief, emphasizes the gradual transformation process in Jammu and Kashmir, asserting that reversing a decade of developmental setbacks requires time. He highlights the Omar Abdullah-led government's commitment to inclusive governance and active citizen engagement, aiming for significant advancements through collaborative efforts.

Farooq Abdullah, leader of the National Conference, declared on Thursday that expecting immediate change from his party-led government in Jammu and Kashmir is unrealistic, given the decade-long developmental setbacks that cannot be rectified overnight.

Speaking in Kupwara district's Reshi Gund area, the former chief minister emphasized the transformative governance era introduced by the Omar Abdullah-led administration, highlighting the focus on active citizen involvement in effective administration.

Abdullah reiterated the government's five-year mandate, underscoring the necessity of time for significant change. By engaging citizens and adopting an inclusive approach, the NC government aims to steadily overcome longstanding challenges and enhance regional development.

