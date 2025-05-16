Beyond Borders: The Call for Restraint Amid Indo-Pak Tensions

The People's Democratic Party (PDP) has urged that war between India and Pakistan is no longer a viable option, describing potential conflict as disastrous for both nations.

In their publication 'Speak Up', the PDP stresses the urgent need for restraint, de-escalation, and meaningful dialogue. They decry recent belligerent actions, alleging that entire communities, notably in Jammu & Kashmir, experienced severe repercussions.

The party criticizes the media's role in sensationalizing events and misinforming the public, arguing that the true casualties are often ordinary citizens. The PDP calls for rejection of war as a political instrument, stressing peace over triumphalist narratives.

(With inputs from agencies.)