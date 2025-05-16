SP Demands BJP Apology Over Minister's Insult to Heroine Col Sofiya Qureshi
A poster outside the Samajwadi Party headquarters demands an apology from BJP for Minister Vijay Shah's allegedly insulting remarks against Col Sofiya Qureshi. The SP initiative stresses unity and condemns divisive politics. Shah faces legal action as an FIR was lodged following a high court order.
A poster appeared outside the Samajwadi Party (SP) headquarters in demand of an apology from the BJP over Madhya Pradesh Minister Vijay Shah's remarks.
Initiated by SP leader Mo. Ikhlaq, the poster highlights Shah's alleged insult to Col Sofiya Qureshi, a national figure after Operation Sindoor.
Amid legal proceedings against Shah, the SP reiterates its stance against divisive politics, asserting national unity.
