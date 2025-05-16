Diplomatic Dawn: Trump's Push for Peace in Russia-Ukraine Conflict

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Friday his return to Washington following the completion of his tour in the Gulf region, amidst ongoing diplomatic efforts to resolve the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The peace talks between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators are set to take place in Istanbul, marking the first direct engagement in over three years. Both sides are under increased pressure from President Trump to resolve the deadliest European conflict since World War Two.

Despite ongoing talks, any substantial progress appears contingent upon a meeting between President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, as hinted by Trump during the Gulf tour. Meanwhile, discussions between Turkish, U.S., and Ukrainian officials have commenced in Istanbul.

