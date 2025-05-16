Left Menu

Diplomatic Dawn: Trump's Push for Peace in Russia-Ukraine Conflict

U.S. President Donald Trump concluded his Gulf tour and is heading back to Washington. He emphasized the need to observe developments in Russia-Ukraine peace talks, which are taking place in Istanbul. Trump expressed the intention to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin to facilitate diplomatic progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 13:35 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 13:35 IST
Diplomatic Dawn: Trump's Push for Peace in Russia-Ukraine Conflict

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Friday his return to Washington following the completion of his tour in the Gulf region, amidst ongoing diplomatic efforts to resolve the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The peace talks between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators are set to take place in Istanbul, marking the first direct engagement in over three years. Both sides are under increased pressure from President Trump to resolve the deadliest European conflict since World War Two.

Despite ongoing talks, any substantial progress appears contingent upon a meeting between President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, as hinted by Trump during the Gulf tour. Meanwhile, discussions between Turkish, U.S., and Ukrainian officials have commenced in Istanbul.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Lobito Corridor Dilemma: Economic Gains vs Health Risks in Angola’s Heartland

A New Digital Order: How Asia-Pacific is Defining Rules for the Digital Economy

How Bangladesh Is Rebuilding Lives of Youth and Migrants Through the RAISE Program

Building a Tourism Powerhouse: Indonesia’s Path to Jobs, Growth, and Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025