Stalled Peace Efforts as Russia-Ukraine Talks Begin in Istanbul

Peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine commenced in Istanbul, marking the first direct talks in three years. Despite the involvement of international officials, expectations remain low for immediate progress due to significant differences in ending the ongoing conflict.

The Ukrainian delegation, led by Defence Minister Rustem Umerov, met with their Russian counterparts, a team headed by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky. However, hopes for a breakthrough were dampened by President Vladimir Putin's rejection of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's meeting offer.

Globally, the diplomatic push includes US and Turkish cooperation. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio plans to confer with counterparts, emphasizing that meaningful progress hinges on direct engagement between Presidents Trump and Putin. As diplomatic efforts proceed, both nations continue to prepare for potential military offensives.

