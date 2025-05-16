Left Menu

Stalled Peace Efforts as Russia-Ukraine Talks Begin in Istanbul

Russia and Ukraine engage in their first direct peace talks in three years, held in Istanbul. Despite efforts, little progress is anticipated due to differing conditions and low-level delegations. International involvement includes US and Turkish officials, while both nations prepare for continued military efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 16-05-2025 14:02 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 14:02 IST
Stalled Peace Efforts as Russia-Ukraine Talks Begin in Istanbul
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine commenced in Istanbul, marking the first direct talks in three years. Despite the involvement of international officials, expectations remain low for immediate progress due to significant differences in ending the ongoing conflict.

The Ukrainian delegation, led by Defence Minister Rustem Umerov, met with their Russian counterparts, a team headed by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky. However, hopes for a breakthrough were dampened by President Vladimir Putin's rejection of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's meeting offer.

Globally, the diplomatic push includes US and Turkish cooperation. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio plans to confer with counterparts, emphasizing that meaningful progress hinges on direct engagement between Presidents Trump and Putin. As diplomatic efforts proceed, both nations continue to prepare for potential military offensives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Lobito Corridor Dilemma: Economic Gains vs Health Risks in Angola’s Heartland

A New Digital Order: How Asia-Pacific is Defining Rules for the Digital Economy

How Bangladesh Is Rebuilding Lives of Youth and Migrants Through the RAISE Program

Building a Tourism Powerhouse: Indonesia’s Path to Jobs, Growth, and Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025