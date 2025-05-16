Gujarat's Press Under Siege: Leaders Denounce Detention as 'Democracy Threat'

In a fervent address, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi condemned the detention of Gujarat Samachar co-founder Bahubali Shah, labeling it a 'conspiracy to suppress the voice of entire democracy.'

Gandhi asserted that the nation wouldn't be governed by fear or force, but by truth and the Constitution.

He warned that the shutdown of critical newspapers indicates democracy's peril, accusing the Modi government of fostering a 'politics of fear.'

Echoing these sentiments, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal decried the timing of Shah's detention, following raids on Gujarat Samachar and GSTV, as a calculated move to stifle dissent.

Kejriwal alleged that the BJP's frustration was showing, urging Gujarat and the nation to respond to what he termed intolerable 'dictatorship.'

(With inputs from agencies.)