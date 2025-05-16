Left Menu

Gujarat's Press Under Siege: Leaders Denounce Detention as 'Democracy Threat'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and AAP's Arvind Kejriwal denounce the detention of Gujarat Samachar's Bahubali Shah, calling it a threat to democracy. They criticize BJP's tactics as an attempt to silence dissenting voices, following recent IT and ED raids on the publication.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 14:51 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 14:51 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a fervent address, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi condemned the detention of Gujarat Samachar co-founder Bahubali Shah, labeling it a 'conspiracy to suppress the voice of entire democracy.'

Gandhi asserted that the nation wouldn't be governed by fear or force, but by truth and the Constitution.

He warned that the shutdown of critical newspapers indicates democracy's peril, accusing the Modi government of fostering a 'politics of fear.'

Echoing these sentiments, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal decried the timing of Shah's detention, following raids on Gujarat Samachar and GSTV, as a calculated move to stifle dissent.

Kejriwal alleged that the BJP's frustration was showing, urging Gujarat and the nation to respond to what he termed intolerable 'dictatorship.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

