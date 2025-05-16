EU Leaders Confront New Sanctions on Russia Amid Peace Talks

The European Union is intensifying its diplomatic offensive against Russia, with a new wave of sanctions aimed at Russian President Vladimir Putin amid the ongoing war in Ukraine. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced efforts to broaden measures against Russia during a summit in Tirana, despite current difficulties in achieving unanimity among the EU's 27 member states.

The proposed sanctions package includes targeting Nord Stream pipelines, lowering the oil price cap, and stricter actions on Russia's financial sector. These measures follow a history of 17 prior sanctions packages, with the latest introduced only this week. Diplomatic sources indicate that successful implementation of these sanctions will require endorsement from the United States.

Amid these economic strategies, diplomatic negotiations between Russian and Ukrainian officials are unfolding in Istanbul, marking their first direct talks in over three years. Pressured by U.S. President Donald Trump, progress is sought towards ending what is considered Europe's deadliest conflict since the second world war. Despite Putin's insistence on indirect representation, NATO officials and European leaders remain skeptical of Russia's commitment to peace.

