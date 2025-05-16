Left Menu

India's Diplomatic Tour: MPs to Lobby Global Leaders on Indo-Pak Dynamics

India is readying a multi-party delegation to tour global power centers, articulating its stance on tensions with Pakistan, particularly around Kashmir and terrorism. Coordinated by Kiren Rijiju, this outreach includes visits to six countries starting post-May 22, encompassing prominent global powers.

16-05-2025
India is gearing up for a crucial diplomatic mission as it prepares to send a cross-party delegation abroad to articulate its stance on the ongoing tension with Pakistan, particularly concerning issues surrounding Kashmir and cross-border terrorism. The delegation is set to visit influential nations, including the United States, United Kingdom, Japan, South Africa, Qatar, and the UAE, commencing after May 22, marking a coordinated attempt by the Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju in this significant diplomatic engagement.

The mission aims to illuminate global leaders on recent India-Pakistan tensions while presenting India's strategic viewpoint and soliciting international support, as disclosed by sources on Friday. Lawmakers from multiple political parties have been asked to prepare for a briefing in Delhi by the Ministry of External Affairs, which will delineate the mission's agenda and strategic objectives.

With an eye on strengthening India's global position and fostering international collaboration, the Ministry of External Affairs is tasked with ensuring the delegation, representing India's diverse political spectrum, is well-versed in the country's diplomatic narrative before embarking on this global tour. The delegation is scheduled to commence its visits on May 22 and return by the first week of June. This unprecedented move marks a definitive shift in India's international outreach strategy, emphasizing multilateral engagement.

