Cyberattack Strikes Civic Platform Amid Election Tensions

In a significant breach just ahead of Poland's presidential election, the ruling Civic Platform party's website suffered a cyberattack, a senior official confirmed. This incident occurred mere hours before the campaign blackout took effect. The election pits Liberal Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski, historian Karol Nawrocki, and far-right nationalist Slawomir Mentzen against each other.

Jan Grabiec, head of the Prime Minister Donald Tusk's chancellery, reported on social media that since 9 a.m., the party's main and donation pages have been temporarily disabled by a DDoS attack. The party is collaborating with CERT NASK to restore site functionality.

With Europe's attention drawn to electoral security, following Romania's cancelled election due to alleged Russian interference, caution prevails. Civic Platform has previously faced similar threats, with its IT systems being targeted in April.

