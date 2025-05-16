BJP vs Kerala Government: Clash Over Smart City Project Credits

In a fiery allegation, BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar has accused Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and PWD Minister P A Mohammed Riyas of unjustly taking credit for the development of 12 smart roads in Thiruvananthapuram as part of the Smart City project.

Chandrasekhar's claims, expressed in a Facebook post, highlight the Union Ministry of Urban Development's implementation of the project, selecting Thiruvananthapuram among 100 smart cities nationwide. He alleged state government inefficiency and credited the central government for completing the project.

His accusations precede the state government's inauguration of over 50 PWD roads across 14 districts and 12 smart roads in the capital. Chandrasekhar further criticized the state for high inflation and youth unemployment, attributing any development to central government and Narendra Modi.

(With inputs from agencies.)