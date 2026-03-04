Trio Detained for Instigating Disturbance at Bus Stand

Three individuals, identified as Afnan, his wife Saniya Shabier from Srinagar, and Sanjay Kumar from Majalta in Udhampur, were apprehended at a local bus stand on charges of attempting to incite public disorder, law enforcement officials said.

According to the police, the accused were involved in activities that could potentially disrupt public peace, which led to their arrest under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). The efforts to instigate panic warranted preventive measures.

The suspects were presented before the executive magistrate and subsequently detained in Kot Bhalwal district jail under judicial custody. Authorities have reaffirmed their dedication to maintaining order and have promised stringent actions against any acts of social disruption.

