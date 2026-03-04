Left Menu

Trio Detained for Instigating Disturbance at Bus Stand

Three individuals were detained for causing panic and potentially breaching peace at a bus stand. Booked under Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, they attempted to instigate others, leading to their arrest and subsequent judicial custody. Police emphasized ongoing strict measures against disruptive elements.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Three individuals, identified as Afnan, his wife Saniya Shabier from Srinagar, and Sanjay Kumar from Majalta in Udhampur, were apprehended at a local bus stand on charges of attempting to incite public disorder, law enforcement officials said.

According to the police, the accused were involved in activities that could potentially disrupt public peace, which led to their arrest under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). The efforts to instigate panic warranted preventive measures.

The suspects were presented before the executive magistrate and subsequently detained in Kot Bhalwal district jail under judicial custody. Authorities have reaffirmed their dedication to maintaining order and have promised stringent actions against any acts of social disruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

