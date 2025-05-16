Left Menu

George Simion: Riding the Wave of Nationalism in Romania

Eurosceptic and hard-right lawmaker George Simion is gaining traction in Romania's presidential race, largely driven by popular discontent with economic conditions and corruption. Known for his nationalist rhetoric, Simion's potential victory could further isolate Romania in international circles and trigger political instability and divisive policies.

George Simion, a Eurosceptic hard-right lawmaker, is poised to become Romania's next president, capitalizing on public frustration with economic struggles and corruption. This electoral re-run is seen as a significant indicator of nationalist trends akin to Donald Trump's in the European Union.

Simion, who has often found himself ahead in polls, stands against centrist Mayor Nicusor Dan. The presidency in Romania carries substantial influence, particularly over defense and foreign policy. Political analysts suggest Simion's victory may lead to Romania's estrangement from global allies and could destabilize NATO's eastern frontier.

Simion's party, the Alliance for Uniting Romanians, has rapidly expanded from an anti-vaccination movement during the pandemic to the country's second-largest party. Despite facing a criminal investigation for inciting violence, Simion's populist agenda continues to find support in a deeply polarized political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

