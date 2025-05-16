Seashells, Numbers, and Accusations: Trump vs. Comey

U.S. President Donald Trump has publicly accused former FBI Director James Comey of suggesting a threat against him through an Instagram post. The post featured seashells arranged to form the numbers 8647, which some interpreted as a veiled call for Trump's removal.

The row began when Comey posted the image, which certain Trump supporters believed signaled for the President's assassination. Trump, speaking to Fox News from Abu Dhabi, insisted the numbers were clear to all, referencing U.S. slang where 86 means to eject and 47 alludes to Trump's position as the 47th president.

Comey, who was dismissed by Trump in 2017, quickly removed the post, maintaining he had no awareness of any violent connotations. Despite his statement, U.S. authorities, including the Secret Service under Director Sean Curran and Attorney General Pam Bondi, have commenced an investigation into the matter, urged on by comments from national intelligence director Tulsi Gabbard.

