Historic Prisoner Swap Marks Progress in Ukraine Peace Talks

In a significant development in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, a major prisoner exchange has been agreed upon during peace talks in Istanbul. A total of 1,000 prisoners on each side will soon be swapped, making it one of the largest exchanges since the conflict began.

The head of Russia's delegation, Vladimir Medinsky, confirmed after the meeting that Moscow is satisfied with the current progress and is prepared to continue negotiations. The discussions, which have resumed after more than three years, were held under pressure from international figures, including U.S. President Donald Trump, to resolve Europe's deadliest conflict since World War II.

Medinsky noted a request from the Ukrainian side for direct discussions between national leaders. He also stated that both sides agreed to outline their visions for a potential ceasefire, signaling a commitment to further dialogue.

