Left Menu

Debt Cleared: Syria Set for Reconstruction with World Bank Aid

The World Bank has cleared Syria's $15.5 million debt, thanks to payments from Saudi Arabia and Qatar, paving the way for reconstruction grants. With the U.S. set to lift sanctions, Syria is positioned for recovery after years of civil war, focusing on essential services like electricity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 20:01 IST
Debt Cleared: Syria Set for Reconstruction with World Bank Aid
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The World Bank announced on Friday that it has cleared Syria's $15.5 million outstanding debt. With financial backing from Saudi Arabia and Qatar, Syria is now eligible for reconstruction grants. This move comes after Saudi Arabia and Qatar agreed in April to settle Syria's dues with the multilateral development bank, unlocking new opportunities for financial aid, as long as it adheres to the bank's operational policies.

The announcement follows a surprising declaration by U.S. President Donald Trump to lift all sanctions on Syria, a nation in desperate need to rebuild following 13 years of civil war. The U.S. is expected to begin offering some form of sanctions relief shortly. As of May 12, Syria has cleared its arrears with the bank's fund for the poorest nations, according to the World Bank.

In its statement, the World Bank expressed optimism about re-engaging with Syria to tackle development challenges. Initial focus will be on enhancing access to electricity, vital for economic progress and essential services. This project is the start of a broader re-engagement as Syria aims for stability and development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI fuels creative breakthroughs in entrepreneurship education

Every chat costs the planet: GPT-4o’s 2025 footprint equals 35,000 homes in energy use

How AI is shaping the next generation of nanobody drugs

Fear modules could make medical AI think twice before acting on risky data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025