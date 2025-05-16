Left Menu

Congress Slams BJP Minister for Insulting Colonel

The Congress unit in Assam filed a police complaint against BJP MLA and Madhya Pradesh Minister Vijay Shah for allegedly insulting Colonel Sofiya Qureshi. They claim his remarks undermine military morale. The complaint was filed by the party's civic and social outreach wing at Dispur police station.

Assam's Congress unit has taken a firm stand against BJP MLA and Madhya Pradesh Minister Vijay Shah, lodging a police complaint over his alleged derogatory comments about Colonel Sofiya Qureshi. The controversy arises amid the Colonel's media briefing on 'Operation Sindoor.'

Filing the complaint at Dispur police station, the party's civic and social outreach wing expressed strong disapproval, stating that Shah's remarks not only offended national sentiments but also risked demoralizing the armed forces. Bandeep Dutta, chairman of the outreach wing, emphasized the severity of the situation.

Dutta highlighted the unified support from across the nation for the armed forces, stressing that disparaging comments from a minister send a damaging message. The opposition insists such actions are not only disrespectful but detrimental to the country's defense morale.

(With inputs from agencies.)

