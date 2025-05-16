Diplomatic Talks: India and Afghanistan Forge Closer Ties Amid Tensions

In a significant phone conversation, Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Afghanistan's acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi focused on improving bilateral ties despite existing tensions with Pakistan, official sources reported on Friday.

This high-level dialogue, occurring on Thursday, marked the most prominent contact between India and Afghanistan since the Taliban gained power in August 2021. The call came just before Muttaqi's planned visits to Iran and China, underscoring its importance.

During the talks, both countries expressed a desire to boost trade, with India authorizing the entry of 160 Afghan trucks carrying dry fruits despite the closure of the Attari border, attributing delays to Pakistan. Additionally, India denied allegations from Pakistan about missile attacks, seeking to enhance diplomatic and economic relations with Afghanistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)