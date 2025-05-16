Left Menu

Cyber Shadows: Russian Hackers Target Polish Elections

Just days before a crucial presidential election, Polish websites, including those of the ruling Civic Platform party, face cyberattacks by Russian hackers. Prime Minister Donald Tusk confirms the attacks amid heightened European concern over electoral interference. The incident casts a shadow over Poland's democratic process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 21:43 IST
Cyber Shadows: Russian Hackers Target Polish Elections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic escalation just two days before Poland's presidential election, a group of Russian hackers has reportedly targeted key political websites, according to Prime Minister Donald Tusk. The attack, which is said to have been orchestrated via the messaging app Telegram, compromised the platforms of the ruling Civic Platform party alongside those of other political entities.

Tusk took to social media platform X to alert the public about the cyber offensive. He assured that security services were vigorously investigating the matter. The attack adds tension in Poland, which like other European nations, is vigilantly watching for signs of election interference following a recently thwarted presidential vote in Romania, where similar concerns of Russian meddling were raised.

Jan Grabiec, head of Tusk's chancellery, was the first to reveal the breach, though he refrained from direct accusations. The cyber storm emerges amid a backdrop of complex political dynamics as Warsaw's Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski battles against local historian Karol Nawrocki and nationalist Slawomir Mentzen. Notably, Civic Platform's systems had previously been targeted in April.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI fuels creative breakthroughs in entrepreneurship education

Every chat costs the planet: GPT-4o’s 2025 footprint equals 35,000 homes in energy use

How AI is shaping the next generation of nanobody drugs

Fear modules could make medical AI think twice before acting on risky data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025