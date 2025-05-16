Youth Congress Rallies in Delhi Against Bihar Government's FIR on Rahul Gandhi

Indian Youth Congress workers took to the streets of Delhi in protest against the Bihar government's FIR against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. The legal action was initiated by the Darbhanga district administration, accusing Gandhi of holding an unauthorized event at the Ambedkar hostel.

Protesters labeled the FIR as an attempt to muzzle political freedoms. On Thursday, Rahul Gandhi alleged that Bihar Police obstructed his visit to the hostel, drawing ire from district officials who cited possible violations of Section 163 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

The District Magistrate of Darbhanga confirmed imminent legal action against Gandhi for the alleged procedural violation. In his address in Darbhanga, Gandhi accused the NDA government in Bihar of anti-democratic practices, asserting that the government serves corporate interests over democratic values. He vowed policy changes if Congress gains power.

(With inputs from agencies.)