Left Menu

BJP Condemns Ram Gopal Yadav's Comments: A Controversy Over Caste in Armed Forces

The BJP criticized Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav for his 'casteist' comments about Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, urging SP chief Akhilesh Yadav to take action. The remarks sparked a political row, with BJP officials condemning attempts to create divisions in the armed forces based on caste.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 22:01 IST
BJP Condemns Ram Gopal Yadav's Comments: A Controversy Over Caste in Armed Forces
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday condemned Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Ram Gopal Yadav for his 'casteist' comments about Wing Commander Vyomika Singh. The party urged SP chief Akhilesh Yadav to take immediate action against the leader.

Yadav, a Rajya Sabha MP, had sparked a political controversy by highlighting Wing Commander Singh's caste at an event in Moradabad. His comments were aimed at BJP's reaction to remarks made by Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah regarding Colonel Sofiya Qureshi.

The BJP reacted strongly, with national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia labeling Yadav's remarks as 'irresponsible and worrisome,' accusing him of attempting to create divisions within the armed forces along caste lines. Bhatia also questioned whether Akhilesh Yadav would prioritize party loyalty over national interest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI fuels creative breakthroughs in entrepreneurship education

Every chat costs the planet: GPT-4o’s 2025 footprint equals 35,000 homes in energy use

How AI is shaping the next generation of nanobody drugs

Fear modules could make medical AI think twice before acting on risky data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025