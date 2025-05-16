BJP Condemns Ram Gopal Yadav's Comments: A Controversy Over Caste in Armed Forces

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday condemned Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Ram Gopal Yadav for his 'casteist' comments about Wing Commander Vyomika Singh. The party urged SP chief Akhilesh Yadav to take immediate action against the leader.

Yadav, a Rajya Sabha MP, had sparked a political controversy by highlighting Wing Commander Singh's caste at an event in Moradabad. His comments were aimed at BJP's reaction to remarks made by Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah regarding Colonel Sofiya Qureshi.

The BJP reacted strongly, with national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia labeling Yadav's remarks as 'irresponsible and worrisome,' accusing him of attempting to create divisions within the armed forces along caste lines. Bhatia also questioned whether Akhilesh Yadav would prioritize party loyalty over national interest.

(With inputs from agencies.)