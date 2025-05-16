Left Menu

Bidadi Township Project Sparks Controversy Over Alleged Land Scam

Opposition leader R. Ashok accused Congress leaders of using the Bidadi Township Project as a scheme for financial gain. He claimed land acquisition by the Greater Bengaluru Authority is a scam, allegedly initiated to boost land value. Farmers' interests are reportedly at risk under the project.

Updated: 16-05-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 22:25 IST
Karnataka LoP R Ashoka (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an unfolding political saga, Opposition Leader R. Ashok has openly criticized Congress leaders, alleging that the Bidadi Township Project is a scheme crafted for financial exploitation. Addressing a protest, Ashok clarified that Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy was not involved, despite accusations against him.

The controversy centers on the Greater Bengaluru Authority's move to acquire land, which Ashok contends will negatively impact Bengaluru. He accused DCM D.K. Shivakumar of orchestrating the initiative to hike land prices around the city, labeling the land acquisition process as a major scam that traces back to Congress leaders.

Ashok, leveraging his experience as a former Revenue Minister, highlighted that he refrained from pushing land acquisitions against farmers' will. He characterized the Congress as a 'real estate government' fine-tuning strategies to shift money under pretexts while imposing financial burdens elsewhere. The planned acquisition under the Bidadi Township Project, spanning an estimated 3,000 acres, further intensifies the sparks of controversy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

