Swedish Journalist Freed: Joakim Medin's Return Home After Turkey Detention

Swedish journalist Joakim Medin, who faced imprisonment in Turkey on terrorism and insult charges, is now on his way back home, according to Sweden's Prime Minister.

In a statement on X, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson announced on Friday that after substantial and discreet efforts, Medin would soon be landing in Sweden. He expressed gratitude towards the foreign office and European colleagues for their role in securing Medin's release.

Medin was in Turkey to report on protests against the arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu. He was subsequently charged with 'insulting the president' and 'membership of a terrorist organization,' leading to his detention. Turkish authorities accused Medin of being among 15 individuals involved in organizing a protest in Stockholm in 2023, where a mannequin resembling President Tayyip Erdogan was hung outside city hall.

(With inputs from agencies.)