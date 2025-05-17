Left Menu

White House Clashes with Moody's After U.S. Credit Downgrade

The White House adopted a confrontational stance towards Moody's following the agency's downgrade of the U.S. credit rating. Communications director Steven Cheung targeted Moody's economist Mark Zandi, portraying him as a political adversary of Trump, criticizing his reliability in financial analysis.

White House Clashes with Moody's After U.S. Credit Downgrade
The White House adopted an aggressive tone toward Moody's after the ratings agency downgraded the U.S. credit rating on Friday.

White House communications director Steven Cheung responded to the credit downgrade via social media, criticizing Moody's economist, Mark Zandi. Cheung branded Zandi as a political adversary of U.S. President Donald Trump.

In his post, Cheung dismissed Zandi's analysis stating, "Nobody takes his 'analysis' seriously. He has been proven wrong time and time again," emphasizing skepticism within the administration about the economist's credibility.

