Former President Yoon Suk Yeol Quits People Power Party Amid Election Struggles

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol announced his departure from South Korea's People Power Party to boost the odds for its presidential candidate amid trailing polls. This move precedes the upcoming election, intensified by a close-to-call debate between candidates Lee Jae-myung and Kim Moon-soo.

Yoon Suk Yeol

In a surprising political shift, South Korea's former President Yoon Suk Yeol announced his resignation from the conservative People Power Party. The announcement was made through a Facebook post on Saturday, and it comes during a crucial moment in the presidential campaign.

The current Presidential candidate for the People Power Party, Kim Moon-soo, is trailing behind the liberal Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung by a substantial margin. A Gallup Korea poll reveals 29% voter support for Kim, compared to Lee's solid 51%.

Yoon's departure stems from his controversial legacy of implementing martial law, leading to his ouster and impeachment. He urged moderates to rally behind Kim, stressing his duty to safeguard the Republic. Meanwhile, candidates Lee and Kim are gearing up for their first television debate on Sunday, marking a critical point in the election race.

(With inputs from agencies.)

